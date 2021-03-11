With their signature tuxedo coats, Boston terriers are, no doubt, dapper dogs. But don't let their formal attire, jaunty walk, and nickname—the "American Gentlemen"—completely fool you. These happy-go-lucky dogs are as goofy as they get.

"Boston terriers are the clowns of the dog world," says Jackie Moyano, a training and behavior consultant and the owner of Behavior United . Boston terriers do love to be the center of attention—it's fitting that they're the official mascot of Boston University! Highly intelligent and people-oriented, these pups know just how to win over fans with their antics, like a well-timed cocked head coupled with a quizzical gaze.

In the early 1900s, they were the most popular breed in the U.S. Today, Boston terriers remain a popular small dog breed for families. Between 12–25 pounds, they have compact, sturdy bodies, smooth coats and eyes that are big, round, and friendly (and, yes, sometimes hint at mischief).

Boston terriers are lively and love to play. But because Bostons are brachycephalic (that's the technical term for smooshy-faced), they can be prone to some respiratory issues and may need to take a breather while they're playing fetch or out for a brisk walk. Once they've had a fair share of exercise and mental stimulation, the affectionate Boston may just sit still long enough for you to snuggle.

Appearance

Boston terriers are already dressed to the nines in a debonair tuxedo coat, so go ahead and complete the look by adding a bow tie to his collar. With a sleek and smooth short coat, these dogs don't shed much .

Breeding standards call for a black, brindle, or seal (a black coat that has a red cast when your Boston is, say, bathing in sunlight) coat that's evenly marked with white, according to the Boston Terrier Club of America . He has white markings that appear on places like his chest and run like a stripe between his eyes. You can also find red, brown, and blue Boston terriers, though black-and-white is most common.

Another defining feature on Boston terriers are their large, dark, round eyes that are set wide apart. This dog's eyes can be comically expressive, so much so that the breed standards even say the dog's ideal expression is "alert and kind, indicating a high degree of intelligence."

While they may not be the best running partners if you're training for a marathon (that short snout makes them more equipped for short-distance sprints, or " zoomies "), Boston terriers do have a sporty body equipped with strong, muscular thighs. Small and sturdy, these dogs typically weigh between 12–25 pounds.

Curious about Boston terriers vs. French bulldogs ? The two breeds are commonly mistaken for one another. An easy way to identify the two: Frenchies have a bigger bone structure, while Bostons stand on longer legs.

Temperament

With boundless energy , Boston terriers are friendly and love to play . But these diplomatic companion dogs can also be couch potatoes that will cuddle up next to you, enjoy some behind-the-ear scratches, and, before you know it, be snoozing (and snoring!).

Left: Boston terriers are high-energy dogs, but because of their smooshed faces, they aren't one for long jogs. You'll often find them tuckered out after a few zoomies. | Credit: eksann / Adobe Stock