In general, borzoi are pack animals and get along well with other dogs, though they can be wary of strangers. It’s also possible for them to get along with cats if they’re brought into the home as a puppy and raised alongside the cat. Borzoi are gentle with children in general, though the Borzoi Club of America cautions that small children should be taught how to be careful with dogs—because borzoi are so large, they could accidentally knock down a small child. Older, less active borzoi could be a good companion for seniors—they don’t have the jumpy greeting tendencies that some other breeds have.