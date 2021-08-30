Still, when considering this crossbreed—or any dog that's being sold as a designer mix by a breeder— make sure to thoroughly research any bordoodle breeder due to the prevalence of puppy mills in the designer dog market. This might not be a purebred dog, Brown-Bury says, but, "the usual recommendations apply. If at all possible, meet the parent dogs, see where they are housed, where the puppies will spend the first few weeks of their lives. This will help you know what to expect, because the personality/temperament/health/size of the parents will be the best information you have for making predictions about the puppy—especially in the absence of an established purebred expectation."