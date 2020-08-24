Border Terrier

Ott says that border terriers are considered to be one of the most trainable of the terrier group, and are heavily food motivated—which can make training simple. “They are the kind of dog who says, ‘What's in it for me?’ They’ll easily learn to sit, stay, and do tricks, but they want to know where the cookie is at the end of it,” she says. But even with all the treats in the world, owners will still need to put in the work to get them to do what you want them to. “This isn’t a dog you can just keep in your backyard and hope they are a good dog,” Ott says. “Border terriers are incredibly smart, and if you don’t keep them busy they will run rings around you.”