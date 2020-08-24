Border collies were bred to work, and their appearance fits the bill. This medium-sized herding dog has a strong, agile body on a lean frame, typically weighing up to 45 pounds. Border collies can have two types of coat: smooth (short and coarse) or rough (medium-length and feathered). Both types are double-coats to protect against harsh weather and come in a wide variety of colors and patterns accepted by the Border Collie Society of America. But black-and-white or a tricolor pattern of black, white, and tan are most commonly seen. Border collies can be merle—which makes them look very similar to an Australian shepherd—or even brindle in pattern, though these are less commonly seen. Border collies always look alert, with their ears perched high atop their heads and often partially fold over at the tip. Unlike some working breeds, border collies’ tails are left long and bushy.