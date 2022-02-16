Like their parent breeds, boradors are medium-to-large dogs. Depending on the traits inherited from their border collie and labrador retriever parents, boradors can stand 18–25 inches tall and weigh anywhere between 30–70 pounds. Most border collie and Lab mixes, Derse says, tend to be on the smaller end of the range. But, she adds, "It depends on whether an [shorter, stockier] English lab or an American lab [which is taller and has a more athletic build], was the parent."