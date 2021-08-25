Bolognese Dog

Their fur may look effortless and a tad wild, but all that fluff is difficult to maintain! Bolognese dogs—known for their soft, all-white coats—will need occasional baths to keep their pristine white fur looking sharp. These dogs have wavy, long coats that need to be brushed at least a few times a week. If you keep your Bolognese in her full coat (instead of a 1-inch short coat), you'll need more frequent trips to the groomer. But no matter the style of coat she dons, a Bolognese needs to have the hair around her eyes regularly trimmed.