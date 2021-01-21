Affectionate and often silly, the bluetick coonhound is a sweet and devoted best friend. Because he is such a dedicated canine, he will not like being left home alone in a kennel all day and doing so may make him want to express his thoughts through loud baying, howling, and barking. If you don't want your neighbors to get upset with you, make sure you provide a comfortable retreat for him (away from distracting windows) when you must be away.