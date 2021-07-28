Black Russian Terrier

Big and burly with thick coats and a wiley mustache, Black Russian terriers might look to be high-maintenance, but their grooming routine is actually pretty straightforward. Their coats should be brushed at least once or twice a week with a bristle brush to prevent any mats from forming and to keep shedding under control. Your BRT also needs to have a regular mustache and beard trim, which you can do at home—as long as you're skilled with scissors and your dog will sit still.