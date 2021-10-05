The black mouth cur has a short, dense coat that lies close to her square and muscular body, with a texture that can be coarse, rough, or very fine, depending on each individual dog. The black mouth cur's coloring varies, and she can be all shades of red, yellow, fawn, black, brown, or brindle. She may also have small patches of white under her chin, around her nose, and on her neck, chest, legs, and the tip of her tail.