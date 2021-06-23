The perfect mix of homebody and adventurer, a black and tan coonhound is a hound dog fit for wide-open spaces where he can put his nose to good use and sing into the sunset.

Developed in the U.S. after the Revolutionary War, black and tans became go-to hunting partners for settlers, even earning the nickname "settlers' dogs." And while this intelligent breed still thrives in the hunting field (thanks to their incredibly powerful noses), black and tan coonhounds shine as family dogs . As long as he has scritches and pats, plus vast space to roam and sniff, he'll be one happy pup.

Appearance

Take one look into a black and tan coonhound's expressive eyes and you'll immediately see how sweet these souls are. With their big black sniffers, tan eyebrows to accentuate those puppy dog eyes, a slightly wrinkled face, and long ears that cascade down either side of their face like black velvet curtains, these handsome boys will sniff out and steal your heart.

With their long ears, sweet brown eyes, and inquisitive head tilts, it's easy to fall for a black and tan coonhound puppy.

Black and tan coonhound puppies look adorably out of proportion with oversized paws and ears that hang down to their shoulders. But these large hound dogs grow to stand 23-27 inches tall at the shoulder and can weigh up to 110 pounds. Though they might look like they'd lumber around (especially as puppies, their big paws perhaps tripping over their ears), black and tan coonhounds are agile and swift, bred for pursuing big game and treeing smaller prey.

Their deep black coat is short and dense over their muscular frame, with tan accents on their eyebrows, muzzle, chest, legs. Sometimes, they can have a small touch of white on their chest or elsewhere in their fur.

Temperament

Though every dog is an individual, the typical black and tan coonhound temperament is friendly, laid-back, and social. They love being around people, are patient and calm around children , and are a good fit for active families -or in homes where they have plenty of room to exercise their lanky legs.

The only thing black and tan coonhounds love more than being outside is being around their people! As long as they've had an opportunity to work off their energy, they're calm and gentle inside.

Because they were bred to hunt, black and tans have a high prey drive , says Sarah Wooten, DVM, veterinary expert for Pumpkin Pet Insurance . Wooten points out that these coonhounds "may not be good with cats, birds, or pocket pets." But they do tend to get along well with other doggie siblings!

Your pooch might also be a little reserved or shy around strangers, but socializing your black and tan coonhound puppy will help him be more confident and friendly when meeting new people.

Though these pups have big brains, owners should be prepared for their black and tan coonhound's "puppy phase" to last a longer than anticipated.

"These dogs take a surprisingly long time to mentally mature-up to three years!" Wooten says. "So even though an owner may think their 2-year-old black and tan should be acting more mature, in essence, they're still a puppy. So be patient!"

"These dogs take a surprisingly long time to mentally mature-up to three years! So even though an owner may think their 2-year-old black and tan should be acting more mature, in essence, they're still a puppy. So be patient!"

Living Needs

Once they capture a scent, these dogs become hyper-focused, and it can be nearly impossible to divert their attention from the trail they're tracking. Because of this, a black and tan coonhound might not be the best option for a first-time dog owner .

When it comes to his home, a black and tan coonhound needs room to run, follow his nose, and explore. He won't be happy in a city apartment , and might not even do well in the suburbs or anywhere else with nearby neighbors. The black and tan coonhound bark is more of a bay, and his frequent howls don't exactly comply with quiet hours. His dream home is somewhere with vast acreage where he can roam and vocalize.

A black and tan coonhound will follow his nose for miles. Make sure you keep your pup in a securely fenced yard or on a leash so he doesn't roam until he's lost!

Those howls can also come out if he's left alone for too long , as these social dogs love being around their family. So if you're going on a day hike or morning run , take your black and tan coonhound with you! He'll especially love a chance to work as your hunting partner-and his nose never misses a scent.

While he'll want to spend the day roaming, no dog, including the black and tan coonhound, should be kept outside 24/7. He's a great family dog after all-and will want to lie beside you during movie night.

Care

Grooming a black and tan is about as low-maintenance as you can get. As long as you brush him twice a week (Wooten recommends using a hound mat or stiff bristle brush) and give him a bath when he gets stinky, he'll be good. His short fur sheds minimally year-round , but is easily kept under control with regular brushing.

Left: Black and tan coonhound puppies are smart, but their powerful nose can sometimes get in the way of training. They need a patient owner to give them plenty of positive reinforcement. | Credit: Willee Cole / Adobe Stock