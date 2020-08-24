Bichon Frise

For bichons specifically, breeders should provide health clearances from the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals (OFA) for hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, hypothyroidism, and von Willebrand's disease. If the parent pups are completely healthy, a bichon should live for a happy 14–15 years. Bichons need regular dental care to ensure they don’t get infections, as smaller dogs are more prone to oral health issues. In addition, the breed should be fed in measurements rather than keeping the food bowl full 24/7. According to Traditions Vet Centers in Leonard, Texas, “Obesity can be a significant health problem in bichons frises.” Further, the combination of dental problems and weight gain can result in heart disease. The best way to prevent any heart issues in bichons is to always keep an eye on their food and their teeth. Bladder infections and allergies are not uncommon for this breed, so check with a vet if there are signs of irregular urine or excessive scratching.