Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese mountain dogs are also prone to a few conditions commonly associated with large dogs, such as elbow and hip dysplasia, blood disorders, and eye conditions. Owners also need to be wary of gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV) complex, or bloat, which is a stomach condition that happens when air accumulates in the stomach, causing it to twist. Bloat can be life-threatening and requires emergency surgery. There are some steps owners can take that may diminish the risk of bloat, according to the AKC, such as feeding the dog smaller, more frequent meals during the day. Owners should talk to their veterinarian about risks for these diseases and how they can reduce them.