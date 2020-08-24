The Bernedoodle, first introduced circa 2003, is a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a poodle. They were bred solely for companionship — they love attention and lots of cuddles from their families. Bernedoodles are just as happy curling up on the couch as they are hiking a trail alongside their humans. They’re playful and active dogs who can be stubborn as puppies but are highly trainable thanks to the intelligence they inherit from their poodle parent. Best of all, they make it possible for those with allergies to have a bigger dog similar to a Bernese. Like all doodle types, the more poodle they have in them, the closer to hypoallergenic they are.