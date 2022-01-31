Berger Picard

While you don't necessarily need to have a sprawling home to keep these pups happy, a house with a fenced-in yard is a plus. But Berger Picards can happily live in a smaller home or a city apartment as long as you take them on plenty of walks and runs. Not only will this get their energy out, but it will also help give them some much-desired quality time with you. Because if there's anything they love more than a romp outside, it's a romp outside with you.