Belgian Tervuren

He can be a great dog with older children, but small children can be tricky due to his strong herding instinct—he might try to round them up! When it comes to cats, he may be feline-friendly, particularly if he's raised with them, but if the kitty takes off running, that's likely to arouse his chasing instinct. Other dogs are a better bet, particularly if he's introduced to them from day one and learns to be accepting early on.