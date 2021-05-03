Belgian Sheepdog (Belgian Shepherd)

Belgian sheepdogs have a long and impressive resume. Originally bred in the late 1800s as herding dogs, they got their start helping out on livestock and dairy farms in Belgium. But perhaps the job this working dog (who also goes by the Belgian shepherd, the Groenendael, the Groenendael shepherd, and, because of their eager-to-please disposition, "good boy" or "good girl,") covets the most is being a loyal best friend to their human.

"The Groenendael is like a smart best friend who is always up for the next adventure," says Colleen Demling-Riley , CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, CDBC. "They are high-energy working dogs and 100-percent devoted to their families."

The Belgian sheepdog teeters on being a medium-to-large sized dog and can weigh between 45–75 pounds. His long coat and long snoot make him a head-turning beauty, but because he's a relatively rare breed in the U.S., you might not see him running around at the local dog park .

As an energetic pup, Belgian sheepdogs need daily exercise. A walk around the block won't cut it; these dogs need a long walk or a good run. These sweet and sensitive dogs tend to be a good fit for active homes , and they can do well with older kids and fellow canine friends.

Appearance

With a long black coat and an intelligent gaze, the Belgian sheepdog personifies the expression "bright-eyed and bushy-tailed." These slender dogs are strong, agile, and have a smooth, confident strut. The females fall into the medium-sized dog category, weighing 45–60 pounds. Male Belgian sheepdogs are larger, at 55–75 pounds.

Despite his long, luxurious coat, grooming a Belgian sheepdog is relatively low-maintenance. Twice-a-week brushing should keep him looking sleek and stylish.

Their eyes are dark brown and almond-shaped, and, according to the Belgian Sheepdog Club of America , their expression indicates "alertness, attention, readiness for activity."

The Belgian sheepdog has a dense undercoat and harder outer coat that's long, straight, and well-suited for cold temperatures and climates. The Belgian sheepdog color is typically black, and his coat (which has a texture somewhere between silky and wiry) can also have small patches of white on his chest, on the tips of his toes, chin, and muzzle.

"With a beautiful, double-layer coat, these pups only need to be brushed twice a week , but a pet parent should be ready for shedding season," Demling-Riley says. "At least once a year they shed heavily and will leave dog hair all over the house. They should be brushed daily during shedding season."

Temperament

Chalk it up to their history as working dogs: Belgian sheepdogs have it in their DNA to serve as guardians of their flock. Today, they are courageous, serious, and alert companions that are watchful over their homes and are observant of strangers.

Intelligent and intuitive, Belgian sheepdogs are great family pups and are good with kids , Demling-Riley says. "They do have prey drive , so they might not be the best fit for a household with other small pets," she says.

Left: Belgian sheepdogs are good family pups and get along well with children. But because of their herding history, they might try to round-up smaller animals—the family cat included. | Credit: levente bodo / Getty