Belgian Malinois

Though not considered outright or overly aggressive, Mals can be territorial and protective of their people—coupled with their alert nature, this makes them great as watch and guard dogs. Early socialization with other humans and animals, exposure to different sights and sounds, and obedience training are a must for a well-rounded Mal. Bred to herd moving prey, Mals can be too much for young children and other pets. If you plan to bring a Mal into a family with existing children or pets, a puppy may be a better choice as Mals who are introduced at a young age tend to do better. It’s important to teach children how to properly interact with dogs and always supervise them when playing with any dog. If you’re willing to put in the work, you’ll reap big rewards, as Mals are some of the most loyal and loving dogs you can find.