Bedlington Terrier

In addition to being the most distinctive-looking member of the terrier group, the Bedlington can also boast its status as having the oldest, non-broken pedigree of all purebred terriers. Their lineage can be traced way back to a dog owned by Squire Trevelyan in the English town of Netherwhitton (near Bedlington) in 1782. Breeding records were not well kept at that time, but it's believed that some of the breeds included in the Bedlington's creation included the otterhound, the whippet, the poodle, and perhaps the bull terrier. About 40 years later, the dogs were bred in the town of Bedlington and the breed gained its name.