Beaucerons are truly a singular breed that requires an equally remarkable and atypical owner. The Beauceron—also known as Berger de Beauce ("sheepdog from Beauce"), Bas Rouge (red-stockings), or just "Beauce" for short—is a dignified, intelligent , and highly athletic breed. These statuesque dogs are the largest of the French sheepdogs and were originally bred to tend large flocks of sheep in northwestern France, specifically the region of Beauce , from which their name comes. The breed served valiantly in both World Wars, acting as messengers, mine and bomb detection dogs, and guardsmen.

In the U.S., the breed remains rare and is not likely to be seen at local dog parks. Because of their smarts and uncanny ability to work alongside their handler, they're often employed in the military or police force and can be seen working in bomb detection, tracking, scent detection, and search and rescue.

The Beauceron's intelligence to be wonderfully intense, and their energy makes them an ideal working dog well-suited to a versatile lifestyle. However, those traits make them unsuitable for first-time dog owners or families that can't devote time every.single.day to significant physical and mental stimulation Beauces crave.

Appearance

Sleek but also thick and muscular, the Beauceron grabs everyone's attention when he walks by. Weighing in at 70–110 pounds and with an average height of 25–28 inches for males and 24–27 inches for females, these are big dogs .

The Beauceron's coloring is well-balanced and they're commonly seen wearing their black and "squirrel red" tuxedo. But they can also be found in shades of gray-black with tan and even harlequin (patches of black and blue-gray). Their coats are mostly short, but the neck and back legs have areas of fringe and thickness that can be over 1 inch long.

Left: Short walks around the block aren't enough to satisfy the active Beauceron. These dogs love to run, hike, and go for a swim. | Credit: Brigitte Theriault / Getty