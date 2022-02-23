Like both Cavalier King Charles spaniels and beagles, these pups absolutely love to be near their owners. Though they can tolerate being left alone for a little while, they would really prefer to be in your company at all times—they shouldn't be left alone for too long, whenever possible. Getting another pet to keep them company, hiring a pet sitter or dog walker, or bringing your dog along as you run errands can help put your beaglier at ease and lessen his separation anxiety.