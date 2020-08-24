Using food is a surefire way to get your beagle’s attention, but beware of becoming seen as a buffet. “It’s easy for the relationship to be with the food, not the person. After the dog understands what’s expected, I expect a response and I’m not going to dress like a deli,” Kilcommons says. “They’ll do what we want, and they’re looking for it, but in order to get that you have to reward them in such a way that makes it worth it. You need to be enthusiastic. Tell him how smart he is, smile at him, and look at the gauge: the tail. That’ll tell you if it’s working.”