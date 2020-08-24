The basset hound has an even temper and is affectionate and loyal, according to the BHCA’s breed guide. Because they were bred as a pack dog, they get along well with other pets—dogs and cats alike—and prefer to have company at all times. They can be pretty playful when socialized with other dogs. Their calm, gentle nature and all around friendliness make them great for families with children, but don’t expect much by way of watch or guard dog. Basset hounds think everyone is their friend, so they might not be the greatest guard dogs, the AKC says. As with any breed, it’s important to properly socialize your hound from a young age. Though bassets aren’t considered aggressive, it’s important to teach children how to properly interact with dogs and always supervise them when playing with any dog.