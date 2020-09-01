Basenjis are very playful and, despite being independent, prefer you to be within sight at all times. If not properly exercised or if left alone for too long, Basenjis tend to become destructive and noisy, and can be difficult to live with. It takes a sense of humor to live with a Basenji—owners are known to jokingly brag about all the items their Basenjis have destroyed. The plus side is these pups will force you to keep a home free of clutter. As with any breed, it’s important to properly socialize your Basenji as a puppy. A well-adjusted Basenji can be good with cats, other dogs (though it prefers to be the lone Basenji of the house), and older children. It’s important to teach children how to properly interact with dogs and always supervise them when playing with any dog.