Though individual dogs may vary, this breed typically stands between 19–24.5 inches tall and weighs between 35–65 pounds, according to the Barbet Club of America. Their curly hair tends to be long or medium in length and comes in black, brown, fawn, gray, and white. Barbets sometimes also have markings in black, fawn, white, brown, and gray. These pups shed and drool very little and, while no breed is truly hypoallergenic, they may be a good choice for people who suffer from allergies. They have long, sweeping tails that wag easily and often.