Called a "warrior class dog," the Azawakh (pronounced oz-a-wok") is an intelligent breed that is gentle, playful, and unwaveringly loyal, yet with an independent streak. Standing 23.5–29 inches at the shoulder and weighing between 33–55 pounds, these medium-sized dogs love nothing more than their family. If you're a runner, the Azawakh is the perfect running buddy and will happily nap with you afterwards. But if you live in a wet or cold climate, the Azawakh may not be the right breed for you.

Appearance

The Azawakh is an elegant, tall dog with long legs. Her short, smooth coat can be in a variety of colors, including fawn, deep red, brindle , sandy, white, black, blue, grizzle, gray, cream, parti-color, and all shades of brown, including chocolate.

An Azawakh is built to run, and she needs to stretch her long legs for at least 30 minutes a day.

She has a slender frame with a rectangular body shape. Her narrow head "is carried loftily atop a slender, gracefully arched neck," and her "big, dark and almond-shaped eyes appear quite expressive" with her tail "proudly carried above the line of the back," according to the American Azawakh Association (AAA).

Temperament

The Azawakh seems to contradict herself—she's loyal and wants to please her owner, yet at the same time is independent and wants to do things her own way. She's also a working dog, and that desire for a job runs deep.

"The Azawakh is truly a working dog in a sighthound body," says Susan Schmid, secretary of the American Azawakh Association. "They have been bred to be livestock guard dogs for the nomadic tribes of the Sahel region [in Africa] and continue with this temperament."

When your Azawakh puppy is well-socialized , she is affectionate, gentle, playful, and always loyal to her owner. She tends to form a particularly close bond with one human, and when she finds herself in an unusual situation, the Azawakh often watches and trusts her owner's reactions as to how she herself should react.

The Azawakh is a highly alert breed and can be startled by—and give chase to—anything from a passing squirrel to a leaf in the wind. Emily Wilson, DVM, expert veterinarian with Fuzzy , says the Azawakh has a strong prey drive and her long legs mean she can run extremely fast. Because of this, always keep your pup in a fenced-in area or safely on a leash .

Living Needs

The Azawakh likes to have room to move. If you're a runner, she'll happily join you for marathon training. Or, if you have a fenced-in backyard, she's more than happy to play with you to stretch her legs. She's not a dog that will entertain herself, either—you'll need to toss a ball or get another four-legged friend for her to play with. If your Azawakh becomes bored, she'll find ways to entertain herself—and you might not like them.

Left: Because of their high prey drive and quick feet, Azawakhs need to be kept safely on a leash or inside a fenced-in space when they're outside. | Credit: otsphoto / Adobe Stock