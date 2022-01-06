It's easy to mistake an Australian stumpy tail cattle dog for an Australian cattle dog. But once you know the differences between the two, you'll be able to tell them apart in no time. Whereas an Australian cattle dog is more rectangular in shape, with a body longer than it is tall, the stumpy is more square, with her body's length equal to her height. Additionally, an Australian cattle dog's ears are set wide apart, and a stumpy's ears are set high on her head, giving her the appearance of always being alert.