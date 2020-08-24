Australian Shepherd (Aussie)

Contrary to the name, Australian shepherds—affectionately called Aussies—were bred as herding and working dogs on the American Frontier. Since their introduction in the 1800s, the active, playful, and unfailingly loyal Aussie has become one of the country’s most popular dog breeds. Their high intelligence and eager-to-please nature means they’re quick learners, which is a great attribute for training , but also means they can be a bit of a handful for novice owners.

With a high prey drive and strong herding instinct, Aussies need an experienced owner who knows how to properly channel their energy through consistent training and exercise. These nonstop pups are happiest when they’re occupied, whether through working the land, wrangling livestock, or running the trails with their owner . Despite their ability to enjoy the outdoors for hours on end, Aussies have minimal grooming needs. If you’re looking for an active companion who’d love nothing more than to be by your side all day, the Australian shepherd might be the right dog for you.

The breed was officially recognized by the American Kennel Club in 1993, and as of 2020 (based on 2019 stats), is the AKC’s 13th most popular breed .

Appearance

With a body that’s slightly longer than it is tall, the Australian shepherd is a medium-sized, solidly built herding dog whose colors and patterns can vary greatly. Aussies have a two-layer coat: a weather-resistant top coat of medium-length hair that is straight or slightly wavy; and an undercoat that helps them adjust to both heat and cold. Aussies can go weeks between full baths, but do require weekly brushing to keep out debris and prevent matted fur.

It’s thought that approximately one in five Aussies’ tails are naturally bobbed—meaning they’re shorter at birth—while others were historically docked in puppyhood. The thought was that keeping the tail shorter would help prevent injuries out in the fields as they worked, but the American Veterinary Medical Association no longer recommends tail docking, and considers it a purely cosmetic procedure that may actually do more harm than good.

Australian shepherd colors and patterns can vary greatly, but the United States Australian Shepherd Association recognizes these four major categories: black, red, red merle, and blue merle (merle being the genetic pattern that occurs in a dog’s coat, often appearing as speckled patches of color). Red merle Australian shepherd dogs have shades of red (sometimes known as liver) that appear in their coats as colored patches against a white or tan base that darkens with age. Both solid red and red merle Aussies tend to have red lips, noses, and eye rims. Blue merle Aussies have black spots against a gray base that also darken with age. Both black and blue merle Australian shepherds usually have black noses, lips, and eye rims.

Aside from their cunning ability to herd just about anything with legs (kids included!), the most notable characteristic of this dog breed might be their eyes, which can vary greatly based on genetics. Typically, black and red Australian shepherds have brown, amber, or blue eyes. Aussies with merle coloring have a wider range of eye colors, including brown and blue, blue marbled with brown, and even two different colors and or patterns altogether in each eye.

Left: This Australian shepherd puppy has a red tricolor coat that is one of several coat colorways for the breed. | Credit: yhelfman / Getty

Center: According to the official breed standard, black and blue merle Aussies should have black noses, and red Aussies are to have liver-colored noses. But many puppies are born with speckled noses that change color as the mature. | Credit: StephanieFrey