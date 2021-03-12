Australian kelpies were bred to herd sheep across vast expanses of rugged terrain, all the while retaining their working dog spirit. They make excellent hiking partners and excel at flyball, agility, and other sports that require a combination of mental and physical stamina. Kelpies are as devoted to their families as they are to their flocks and make loyal companions that enjoy spending time with their owners—especially if it involves high octane activities.

As their name suggests, Australian kelpies are more popular on the island nation where the breed developed and are not as common in the U.S. But kelpie-lovers in the States shouldn't stress: There are national breed clubs and a few Australian kelpie rescue groups that specialize in the breed for owners who fall in love.

Appearance

At first glance, the Australian kelpie might be mistaken for a mixed breed "mutt" with the pricked ears and curling tail of a German shepherd ; the short, shiny hair of a smooth-coated border collie ; and the black and tan coloring of a Rottweiler , but these medium-sized dogs are a breed all their own.

Left: Australian kelpies have a personality best described as "go-go-go!" They're always looking for ways to use their smarts and stamina. | Credit: s5iztok / Getty