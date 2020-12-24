Ready to go? So is your Aussiedoodle dog! Whether to the park with the kids, on a hike with your camping buddies, out into the forest, or a simple but high-energy romp through the backyard, she’s positively thrilled to be jumping, running, fetching, and any other “-ing” verb. Poodles are known for their love of water and retrieval, so it’s possible your Aussiedoodle might also be an outdoor adventurer. Who knows? She might even be a good doga buddy, too!