Anatolian shepherd

However, absolutely none of that is to say the Anatolian is an aloof dog or one who doesn’t form bonds with people. Quite the opposite. But, whereas most dog breeds understand humans to be leaders or, at very least, companions, the Anatolian will see you in a very different light. To an Anatolian, their owners and families aren’t their pack, you’re their flock. Rather than someone to be implicitly listened to and obeyed, the Anatolian will view you as something to be protected. Once they know where they live, Anatolians will become very territorial and are usually standoffish to all strangers. Even close friends or family members who do not live with you may have a hard time getting the Anatolian to warm up to them, even after repeated home visits. For this exact reason, early socialization and obedience training is imperative. Teaching Anatolians as early as possible to respect authority and be friendlier toward unfamiliar humans will be an important part of having one of them in your home.