"But what really helps set American water spaniels apart from other retrieving breeds is their smaller size," she continues. "Their small size doesn't necessarily help them swim, but it does make them better at jumping in and out of small watercraft without rocking the boat, which is exactly what the American water spaniel was bred to do. So while double coats, webbed feet, and other swimming adaptations can be found in other retrieving breeds, few breeds can do it all in such a compact and boat-friendly little package!"