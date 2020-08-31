American Staffordshire Terrier (AmStaff)

Easily the simplest part about owning an American Staffordshire terrier is caring for an American Staffordshire terrier. Their single-coat fur is short and slightly oily, preventing it from retaining dirt and making them resistant to burrs and matting. They are very light shedders, requiring little to no brushing. Similarly, the oils in their hair keep them from developing any of the traditional “dog odors,” meaning that bathing will need to happen only on an as-needed basis, rather than on any kind of regular time table. Their nails will need regular trimming, too.