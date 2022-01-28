American pit bull terriers, also affectionately known as "pitties," are well-known for being loving and loyal to their owners. If you bring a pit bull home, chances are he'll become your second shadow, following you anywhere and everywhere you go—and with an adorable smile to boot.

Despite how popular the pups are , many negative misconceptions about American pit bull terriers still run rampant today—so much so, that some areas have even banned ownership of "bully" breeds. (Thankfully, pit bull bans around the nation are starting to get lifted as the dogs overcome their bad rep.)

Like with any other dog, if you love, care for, and properly train your American pit bull terrier , you'll wonder how anyone could ever think a pittie is anything but an angel. The key is to understand your pittie's care and exercise needs and to stay consistent with positive reinforcement training . If you check off these boxes, you will have a lifelong friend at your side.

Appearance

With their big smiles and goofy personalities, pit bulls are so much more than their bad rep.

american pit bull lying in grass with his ears up and tongue out

But in general, dogs classified as American pit bull terriers come in many coat colors and patterns—there are blue, red, black, white, fawn, and brindle pit bulls , to name a few. They can also vary dramatically in size, from 35 pounds on the smaller end to a hearty 70 pounds.

No matter his coat pattern or how big he grows, the American pit bull terrier is easily recognizable for his trademark muscular body and blocky head—which can usually be found donning a sweet, tongue-out smile. Pitties have distinct almond-shaped eyes and adorably floppy ears atop their wide, flat head.

Although less common, you may see some American pit bull terriers with short, cropped ears. This is a controversial topic among pittie owners, and the American Veterinary Medical Association opposes ear cropping, citing it's a cosmetic procedure and not medically necessary. Many European countries have banned dog ear cropping and some U.S. states have discussed outlawing ear cropping as well, as there is not enough data to support claims of the procedure's health benefits.

Temperament

An American pit bull terrier's temperament is perhaps one of the most misunderstood among dog breeds. Because pit bull breeds were historically bred for fighting, many people still associate the dogs' muscular shape and high-energy personalities with their long-gone ancestors.

However, today's pitties prefer to use their energy for lots of friendly playtime, goofy shenanigans, and tons of cuddle action.

Left: Like all dogs, pit bull puppies need lots of socialization and early training to grow into polite adults. | Credit: Lunja / Adobe Stock