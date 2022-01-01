American Leopard Hound (Leopard Cur)

But wait! This is the American leopard hound, not cur, right? Well, this bit of their history is a little confusing as well. The breed was originally known as the leopard cur or American leopard cur and was recognized as the leopard cur in 1998 by the United Kennel Club (UKC). Ten years later, though, the UKC, along with the breeder association, opted to change the name to American leopard hound, which allowed the dogs to compete in coonhound events. Just four years after that, in 2012, the American leopard hound made its way into the AKC's Foundation Stock Service, which is a step toward eventually being included in the hound group.