If you're lucky enough to meet the rare American hairless terrier, you can expect to be welcomed with a pawsitively playful energy. These fun-loving pups, sometimes known as the hairless rat terrier , can be best described as spunky little balls of cheerful, curious, and upbeat energy.

Although there is no such thing as a 100-percent hypoallergenic dog , the American hairless terrier can be a great choice for allergy sufferers. The only hair you'll find on them is their eyebrows and whiskers, so shedding is minimal (if anything at all).

Though, there are some varieties of the American hairless terrier that are not completely hairless. In these cases, the pups (referred to as coated American hairless terriers) have very fine, short, and thin fur. But because their coats are so thin, even the coated American hairless terrier can still be a good match for those with allergies (although hair is not the sole cause of pet allergies).

Appearance

This breed's primary distinguishing factor is in her name: hairless.

"The American hairless terrier has an anomaly called a follicular dysplasia," says Stacy Choczynski Johnson, DVM, veterinarian at Pumpkin Pet Insurance . "In their breed, their baldness is considered normal! Follicular dysplasia is a hereditary abnormality of the hair follicle that does not have any inflammation associated with it. It only causes the hair to shed. With American hairless terrier dysplasia, a genetic mutation causes the thin puppy coat to shed after a month of age and never regrow. Only the whiskers and eyebrows will remain, giving this terrier its classic look."

Small and spunky, American hairless terriers are lively pups who need to keep their paws moving.

When you initially imagine a hairless dog, you might picture a dog with light pink skin. However, American hairless terriers have pigmentation that can vary greatly. This breed can be black, white, grey, blue, red, or brown, and they can be born one solid color or a combination of two or three.

Standing at just 12–16 inches tall and weighing under 16 pounds, the hairless terrier has a small yet well-muscled stature. Their triangular ears typically stand upright, though sometimes the tips neatly fold over. Their tail is tapered and rests in a slight curve—and always wags when they see their favorite human.

Temperament

American hairless terriers have the trademark terrier attitude. Descendants of the rat terrier , who was originally bred to hunt small vermin, the American hairless terrier carries on that courageous, bold, and loyal spirit.

Many people assume that small dogs are natural lapdogs—and while the hairless terrier loves a good cuddle, that doesn't mean they would prefer to lounge on the couch all day over a trip to the dog park . The American hairless terrier likes to keep her paws moving, and she'll require daily walks and adequate playtime to expend all her energy.

Like all breeds, playful American hairless terrier puppies need early and consistent socialization and training to grow into well-mannered pets.

As intelligent , curious, and lively dogs, they certainly won't be happy cooped up all day alone. Be sure to provide your American hairless terrier with proper exercise and attention, and you'll have a loyal friend by your side at all times—and never have a dull moment.

Living Needs

Because American hairless terriers are so small, they are fairly adaptable and do well in apartments and with city life. But this doesn't mean they'll be happy spending all day every day inside.

Hairless terriers thrive with daily walks and need around 30 minutes of physical activity every day. She'll especially love a trip to the park to burn off her energy! But if you can't play outside in a fenced yard or a park, that's OK— playtime indoors makes her happy, too. As long as you give her plenty of mental stimulation and exercise, her tail will stay wagging.

American hairless terriers are not happy being alone for long periods of time. They may be able to stay home alone for four to six hours per day, but any longer and separation anxiety might start to set in. These little dogs want to be near people, so if you're away from home for a long time, plan for a dog walker or pet sitter to come by during the day.

"The American hairless terrier is characteristically bald and has only been in existence for about half a century. They were bred from the rat terrier and have a similar conformation and appearance—apart from the lack of fur, of course!"

side profile of an american hairless terrier outside near body of water

Care

While you obviously won't need to worry about weekly brushings or scheduling haircuts at the groomer, the American hairless terrier isn't completely maintenance-free. She requires the occasional bath , regular nail trims , and ear cleanings .

One of the most important aspects of caring for American hairless terriers and other hairless breeds is protecting their skin.

"As they have no fur, they are prone to sunburn and hypothermia ," says Linda Simon, MVB, MRCVS, consulting veterinarian at FiveBarks . "Owners need to regulate their temperature closely and keep them out of direct sunlight. They have less protection when in the great outdoors [and] shouldn't be allowed to do things like run through brambles, as they could get some nasty injuries."

Left: Whether you have a black, speckled, or pink American hairless terrier, she'll always want to be by your side for adventures. | Credit: Jessica Schwabauer / Getty