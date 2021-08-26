American Foxhound

"American foxhounds can definitely succeed as family pets," says Kayla Fratt, CBDC, dog behavior consultant at Journey Dog Training. "They tend to be very social, affable, cuddly—lots of really good qualities. But people sometimes struggle with remembering what these dogs are bred for, what that looks like, and whether or not that's the life you really want to provide. Maybe you can do it, but are you going to want to train them every day? Run them every day? Because they'll need it."