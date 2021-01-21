American Eskimo Dog

Any Eskie owner will quickly learn, these dogs have high energy levels and exercise needs, so it's crucial for owners to take them on walks each day. If their energy needs aren't met or they spend too much time alone during the day, they can get bored and exhibit destructive behaviors like digging or chewing. During playtime, you'll want to interact with them and guide their exercise. "Giving them structured or directed exercise (for example, directing their exercise, giving it purpose) works much better and is more rewarding for them than letting them run around indiscriminately for the full exercise time," Wright says. Try agility training, puzzle toys, or hide-and-seek games to keep them on their toes.