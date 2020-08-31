American Bulldog

Prospective owners often ask, “American bulldogs vs. pit bulls: which is better?” It’s not as much about which animal is better or worse, but more about what type of canine companion fits your lifestyle. The term “pit bull” can refer to many types of dogs. Both can be loving, rambunctious, and protective dogs and respond well to positive, no-fear training, but they have different lineages. American bulldogs descend from mastiffs, and pit bulls from various terriers, including American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers—although some breed historians believe there’s a little bulldog mixed in.