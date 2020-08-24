Although a great companion for children, the friendly, hard-working mal isn’t suited for guard dog duties, because as far as she’s concerned, anyone at the door must be part of the pack. So channel her focused athleticism in other ways. Extend a leash from your mountain bike, and she’ll take lead bounding across hills and valleys. Allow her to carry camping supplies when you go trekking. Harness her to a trailer to haul branches or bags of mulch. The Alaskan Malamute Club of America provides specific safety guides to help you understand her capabilities. A working dog is happiest when she’s actively engaged.