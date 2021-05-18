No matter your living situation, Holloway says Alaskan klee kai owners need to be vigilant while their pups are outside. These dogs are curious, speedy, and might try to chase squirrels, birds, and other small creatures that catch their eye. It's important to keep them on a leash or in a secure, fenced-in area. Never leave them outside unattended. Other options for safe off-leash play, including dog parks or doggie daycare, can help the AKK satisfy her desire to go-go-go.