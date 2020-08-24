The Akita is also prone to gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV) or bloat, which is a life-threatening emergency that occurs when the dog’s stomach twists and cuts off blood supply. Caballero recommends Akita puppy owners consider a surgery called gastropexy, where the side of the stomach is tacked to the abdomen wall so it can’t flip. “If I get one of those breeds, that would be the first thing I would do to prevent them from twisting the stomach,” he says. “Because [if your dog experiences GDV] you go to the ER and you either spend $8,000 to $10,000 in surgery, or you have to put your dog to sleep.”