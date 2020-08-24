Airedale Terrier

Because they are curious and smart, Airedales can be “naughty and barky” when left alone, Berman says. So this may not be the best dog for someone who needs to be out of the house all day. They are definitely social animals who get on well with other dogs, although they may not always do well with cats (there go those terrier instincts again). Airedales may peacefully coexist if introduced to cats during puppyhood. “A lot of that comes down to how well the dog has been socialized with cats, and how they were introduced to them,” Frieman adds.