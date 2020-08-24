There’s no getting around this one: The Afghan hound is known for her hair. That luxurious coat can come in just about any color, and is usually kept long and silky. It’ll require some degree of regular grooming, but the good news is that Afghan hounds shed so infrequently, they’re categorized as hypoallergenic dogs . As medium-large dogs, clocking in around 50–60 pounds, they’re not lap dogs, but can be a good fit for an apartment dweller if taken out regularly.

Just keep in mind that an Afghan hound, while intelligent, is also very independent—they’re not easy to train, and their temperament is often compared to that of a cat’s. If you’re training an Afghan, remember to avoid yelling, find out what motivates your dog (whether that’s treats, toys, or praise), and be ready with lots of time and patience. That being said, the right Afghan hound with the right owner can be a match made in heaven.

While solid coat colors are most common, Afghans can come in combinations of colors like this multi-hued beauty. | Credit: lvaloueva / Getty

Appearance

Talk about glamorous; an Afghan hound absolutely fits that description. With their flowing silky hair, long face and solemn gaze, it’s no wonder that this breed has been a symbol of status and grandeur for thousands of years. The American Kennel Club breed standard is especially poetic: “He has a straight front, proudly carried head, eyes gazing into the distance as if in memory of ages past.”

Afghan hounds are tall dogs, measuring 25–27 inches at the shoulder , but they’re not stocky. They generally weigh just 50–60 pounds, making them a medium-large breed. Their long face has a prominent nose, giving them a slightly Roman appearance; their ears are long; and their eyes are dark and almond-shaped. Finishing it all off is a long, thin tail that curls upward into a ring.

Their most defining characteristic is, of course, that coat. Long, silky and flowing, it could almost belong on the head of a seventies pop diva. The hair is shorter on the face and saddle, and the dog will have a “top knot” of longer hair on the head. The Afghan hound can come in any color, but solid colors are most common. White markings are discouraged by breed purists, especially on the head.

All these traits come with a practical purpose. That coat? It kept them warm in the high mountains where they were bred as hunters. Their especially large paw pads were designed to protect them from rocky terrain. And their highly flexible hips enabled them to turn quickly in small areas.

Left: An Afghan hound's long, flowing locks do require regular maintenance in the form of frequent brushing. | Credit: WildStrawberry / Shutterstock

Center: All that hair actually serves a purpose; it keeps her lean body warm in cold weather. | Credit: ViewStock / Getty