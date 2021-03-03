Though they can get along with other pups, affenpinschers can forget their petite size and attempt to boss around bigger dogs. This tendency is rooted in their relatively high prey drive that developed from being bred as ratters centuries ago. Because of this, affenpinschers may not coexist happily with cats—and definitely not with any rodent pets such as hamsters and gerbils. As with all dogs, make sure to socialize your affenpinscher puppy early so they can thrive in different environments.