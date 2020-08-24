Dog Psychology

Do you ever wish you knew what your dog is thinking? Certified dog behaviorists, consultants, and trainers weigh in on common dog behavior and the psychology behind them.

Can Dogs Sense Pregnancy? Here's How to Tell
Is your precious pup clued-in on your big news?
Can Dogs Really See Ghosts?
Is your dog staring and barking at seemingly nothing because there's a ghost? Or is there some other explanation? We spoke with experts on the spooky subject.
Study: Dogs Are In-Tune With Their Families, Even Kids
You already knew Fido is the perfect sidekick—now there's new research to support it.
What Does it Mean When a Dog Has Strong Prey Drive?
Not every “doglike” behavior equates to prey drive.
Get Your Dog’s Tail Wagging With These Specific Words
Your dog loves the sound of your voice, especially when you say certain words. And there’s a three-month-long study that proves it!
Does Your Dog Like Listening to Music? See What Science Says
Mozart or Pearl Jam? Maybe next time, let your dog choose.
Why Does My Dog Hump?
Hump Day or not, humping is a common behavior in dogs—and the reasons they do it may not be what you think.
Why Your Dog Follows You Everywhere
Who’s Smarter: Cats or Dogs?
Is My Dog Mad at Me? When Pet Owners Assume Their Dogs Think Like Humans
Does My Dog Have Anxiety?

5 Choices That Make Your Dog Happy

You might be surprised at how easy it is to improve your four-legged best friend’s happiness.

