Common Canine Behaviors

Do you wonder why Fido chews up all your precious shoes or digs up the flower bed you so carefully planted in the backyard? Or why Daisy pulls on her leash when you take her for a walk? Get your questions answered about common dog behaviors and what they mean from the pet experts.

Most Recent

Why Do Dogs' Feet Smell Like Fritos?
Excuse me, did I just get a whiff of corn chips coming from my dog's paws or are these just hunger cravings?
Why Do Dogs Wag Their Tails?
Those tail wags are all about communication, both with humans and other canines.
Do Dogs Dream? And If So, What Do They Dream About?
You might be surprised about what your pupper is up to when his peaceful slumber suddenly turns into a twitching, noisy sleep cycle.
Dealing With a Nervous Dog? Try This Unexpectedly Easy Kong Hack to Keep Them Occupied
With this treat, your pup may even forget you’re gone.
Those Quiet Ears for Dogs You've Seen on TikTok? Here's What a Pet Pro Has To Say
The hoods over your dog's head might look extremely cute, but they may not the best way to stop your dog's barking or ease her stress.
Pet Waste Pros Are Bagging Tons of Dog Poop. Here's Why Business Is, Er, Picking Up
Daily Paws spoke with three pet waste business owners who are busier than ever after so many people adopted dogs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

More Common Canine Behaviors

Do Dogs Get Tired of Barking? How to Determine What’s Making Your Pooch Woof
Eventually, yes! But you shouldn’t let it get to that point. Here’s what to do instead. 
Why Do Dogs Have Whiskers? They're Not Just For Looks!
Whiskers are both cute and extremely helpful to our canine best friends.
Why Do Dogs Bury Bones and Other Goodies?
Petiquette: Can I Ban Dogs from Peeing and Pooping in My Yard?
Why Does Your Dog Eat Rocks?
Why Do Dogs Lick Their Humans? A Vet Explains

Why Do Dogs Eat Snow?

Ever close your eyes, open your mouth, and catch snowflakes on your tongue? Your dog might too.

All Common Canine Behaviors

Do Dogs Love Us? Understanding Emotions in Dogs
Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks? 4 Ways to Help Your Pup Cope
Can Dogs Talk? How to Teach Your Dog to Talk With Buttons
Heading Back to Work? You’ll Need to Make Sure Your Dog Is Ready, Too
Is Your Dog Afraid of Vacuums? Here Are Ways To Help
7 Ways to Relieve Your Dog’s Anxiety
Is Your Dog Scared of Thunder? Here Are Ways To Help
Separation Anxiety in Dogs is More Common Than You Think
Why It's Normal for Dogs to Twitch in Their Sleep
How & Why Your Dog Digs—Plus How to Get Them to Stop
How to Socialize a Puppy & Why It’s So Important
What Your Dog's Body Language Is Trying to Tell You
How to Ground a Jumping Dog
Why Do Dogs & Cats Yawn? 6 Reasons Why (Beyond Being Sleepy)
Why Does My Dog Howl?
Why is My Dog Panting So Much?
Does Your Dog Have Separation Anxiety?
Why Dogs Bark and How You Can Control It
Ouch, that Hurts! How to Nip Puppy Biting in the Bud
This Is Why Your Dog Always Wants to Eat Grass
Everything You Wanted to Know About Why Dogs Lick
This Is Why Your Dog Is Always Licking and Chewing His Paws
Should You Leave the TV or Radio on for Your Pets?
6 Signs Your Dog Is Stressed or Sad—and What to Do About It
Dog Zoomies: What Are They, and Why Do They Happen?
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Daily Paws. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com