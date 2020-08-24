Common Canine Behaviors

Why Do Dogs' Feet Smell Like Fritos?
Excuse me, did I just get a whiff of corn chips coming from my dog's paws or are these just hunger cravings?
Why Do Dogs Wag Their Tails?
Those tail wags are all about communication, both with humans and other canines.
Do Dogs Dream? And If So, What Do They Dream About?
You might be surprised about what your pupper is up to when his peaceful slumber suddenly turns into a twitching, noisy sleep cycle.
Dealing With a Nervous Dog? Try This Unexpectedly Easy Kong Hack to Keep Them Occupied
With this treat, your pup may even forget you’re gone.
Those Quiet Ears for Dogs You've Seen on TikTok? Here's What a Pet Pro Has To Say
The hoods over your dog's head might look extremely cute, but they may not the best way to stop your dog's barking or ease her stress.
Pet Waste Pros Are Bagging Tons of Dog Poop. Here's Why Business Is, Er, Picking Up
Daily Paws spoke with three pet waste business owners who are busier than ever after so many people adopted dogs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.