Dog Behavior

As many pet lovers know, doggos do weird stuff. Pretty much all the time. Why must they chew up all the shoes? Is it normal for dogs to smell all the poops? Get your questions answered about the science behind many of the questionable things dogs do and how you can work on positively reinforcing good behaviors.

Why Do Dogs Get Stuck Together When They Mate?
Don't freak out. It's perfectly normal.
Can Dogs Sense Pregnancy? Here's How to Tell
Is your precious pup clued-in on your big news?
Why Do Dogs' Feet Smell Like Fritos?
Excuse me, did I just get a whiff of corn chips coming from my dog's paws or are these just hunger cravings?
Can Dogs Eat Leaves or Will It Make Them Sick? What to Do If Your Pup Is Munching on the Crunchy Stuff
Let's be honest, dogs will eat pretty much anything. But here's when it can be a problem with their health.
Can Dogs Really See Ghosts?
Is your dog staring and barking at seemingly nothing because there's a ghost? Or is there some other explanation? We spoke with experts on the spooky subject.
Watch This Dog (Who Definitely Thinks He's a Cat) Hop On Top of the Refrigerator
Raised with cats, this pit bull takes fitting in to a whole new level.
So Maybe Not All Our Pets Were Thrilled About Us Being Home So Much During the Pandemic
An Australian study found that some cat owners thought their cats looked a bit "put out" by the constant human presence.
Why Do Dogs Wag Their Tails?
Those tail wags are all about communication, both with humans and other canines.
Do Dogs Dream? And If So, What Do They Dream About?
Study Uses Science to Confirm That Cuddling a Dog Is Good for Your Health
New Study Says Dogs Can Tell When People Are Lying to Them
Why Do Dogs Roll Around in Stinky Stuff?

Dealing With a Nervous Dog? Try This Unexpectedly Easy Kong Hack to Keep Them Occupied

With this treat, your pup may even forget you’re gone.

Why Do Dogs Have Whiskers? They're Not Just For Looks!
TikTok Trend Has Dog Parents Running in Opposite Directions to See Who Their Dog Picks
Why Do Dogs Bury Bones and Other Goodies?
Petiquette: Can I Ban Dogs from Peeing and Pooping in My Yard?
Why Does Your Dog Eat Rocks?
Study: Dogs Are In-Tune With Their Families, Even Kids
The Inside Scoop on Weird Dog Behaviors: Zoomies, Reverse Sneezes, and Butt Scooching
What is Counterconditioning and Desensitization?
Oprah 'Interviews' Major Biden on White House Biting Incident
Why Do Dogs Eat Dirt?
Why Do Dogs Lick Their Humans? A Vet Explains
Why Do Dogs Eat Snow?
A New Study Found That Some Dogs Can Learn Words as Quickly as a Two-Year-Old Child
Why Does My Dog Bark at Other Dogs?
Why Do Dogs Shake?
What Does it Mean When a Dog Has Strong Prey Drive?
Get Your Dog’s Tail Wagging With These Specific Words
I Tried Rescue Remedy To Help My Dogs Stay Calm, and Here's What Happened
Dogs Might Not Totally Understand Us, But That’s OK
7 Simple Tips for Introducing a Dog To Your Family
Do Dogs Love Us? Understanding Emotions in Dogs
Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks? 4 Ways to Help Your Pup Cope
Can Dogs Talk? How to Teach Your Dog to Talk With Buttons
What’s Your Dog Personality?
Does Your Dog Like Listening to Music? See What Science Says
