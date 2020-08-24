Adopting a Dog

The New Pet Parent’s Guide to Adopting an Adult Dog
Get off to a great start with your new fur-ever friend with these helpful tips.
NYC Rescue Saves Endangered Dogs from South Korea, Gets Awkwafina's Help
Since being founded in 2017, Korean K9 Rescue has rescued more than 1,200 dogs each year.
157 of the Most Festive Christmas Dog Names
Commemorate the most wonderful time of the year by choosing a name for your pup from this list of names inspired by Christmas and the joy it brings.
8 Reasons We Love Animal Shelters & Rescues
Let’s take a moment to say “thank you” for all the amazing ways animal shelters and rescue organizations make the world a better place.
3 Simple Steps to Help New Pet Parents Prepare for Their First Fur Baby
Make sure to prepare accordingly for the arrival of your fluffy bundle of joy.
8 Signs You’re Not Ready for a Dog
Yes, dogs are adorable and awesome and give you the most exuberant (daily) welcome-home party ever. But there are many things you should consider before getting a dog.