So you've been thinking about adopting a dog for a while now, but not sure where to start? Don't worry—we've done the research for you, gathering advice from pet experts, breeders, and rescue centers across the country. Learn how to adopt a dog or puppy and prepare your home for your new best friend.

8 Things to Know About Adopting an Adult Dog

The New Pet Parent’s Guide to Adopting an Adult Dog

Get off to a great start with your new fur-ever friend with these helpful tips.
NYC Rescue Saves Endangered Dogs from South Korea, Gets Awkwafina's Help

Since being founded in 2017, Korean K9 Rescue has rescued more than 1,200 dogs each year.
157 of the Most Festive Christmas Dog Names

Commemorate the most wonderful time of the year by choosing a name for your pup from this list of names inspired by Christmas and the joy it brings.
8 Reasons We Love Animal Shelters & Rescues

Let’s take a moment to say “thank you” for all the amazing ways animal shelters and rescue organizations make the world a better place.
3 Simple Steps to Help New Pet Parents Prepare for Their First Fur Baby

Make sure to prepare accordingly for the arrival of your fluffy bundle of joy.
8 Signs You’re Not Ready for a Dog

Yes, dogs are adorable and awesome and give you the most exuberant (daily) welcome-home party ever. But there are many things you should consider before getting a dog.
Do These 3 Things Before Adopting a Pet

So you want to adopt. Great idea—for you and an animal in need of love. Here’s what you should know.
Baby Dog Buyers Beware: 9 Tips to Avoid Fake Breeders, Faux Rescues and Internet-Based Puppy Mills

How much is that puppy in ... your browser?
Looking to Adopt the Perfect Pet? Here's the Best Pet for You Based on Your Lifestyle

13 Tips for Every First-Time Dog Owner

How to Foster a Dog & What It Means to Take on the Role

How Much Does it Cost to Adopt a Dog?

Your Guide to Adopting a Dog for the First Time

When you adopt a dog from a rescue or shelter, you’re giving them a second chance at a happy life with a forever family. Think you’re ready to adopt a dog? Start here!

Adopting a Shelter Dog: What to Expect From Your New Pet

Finding Your New Best Friend: Where to Adopt a Dog

Finding Your New Best Friend: Where to Adopt a Dog

