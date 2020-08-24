Dogs & Puppies

The Real Way to Calculate Your Dog’s Age in Human Years
Calculating dog years to human years isn’t as simple as multiplying by seven. Use our handy chart to determine the human age equivalent of your pet’s age.
Does Your Dog Like Listening to Music? See What Science Says
Mozart or Pearl Jam? Maybe next time, let your dog choose.
5 Choices That Make Your Dog Happy
You might be surprised at how easy it is to improve your four-legged best friend’s happiness.
Can Dogs Talk? How to Teach Your Dog to Talk With Buttons
Our dogs are incredibly smart and can learn so much about the human world, including words and phrases.
Why Does My Dog Bark at Other Dogs?
Whether it’s yaps at your new puppy or woofs at the dog across the street, dogs bark at other dogs for a variety of reasons.