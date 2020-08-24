Dogs & Puppies

Are you a self-proclaimed dog lover that can't get enough of these delightful, furry pets? You're in luck! Learn everything you could ever imagine about the pets you adore, including differences among dog breeds, how to adopt a puppy into your family, proper care, fun stories about real-life doggos, and more.

Most Recent

The Real Way to Calculate Your Dog’s Age in Human Years

The Real Way to Calculate Your Dog’s Age in Human Years

Calculating dog years to human years isn’t as simple as multiplying by seven. Use our handy chart to determine the human age equivalent of your pet’s age.
Does Your Dog Like Listening to Music? See What Science Says

Does Your Dog Like Listening to Music? See What Science Says

Mozart or Pearl Jam? Maybe next time, let your dog choose.
5 Choices That Make Your Dog Happy

5 Choices That Make Your Dog Happy

You might be surprised at how easy it is to improve your four-legged best friend’s happiness.
What’s Your Dog Personality?

What’s Your Dog Personality?

Can Dogs Talk? How to Teach Your Dog to Talk With Buttons

Can Dogs Talk? How to Teach Your Dog to Talk With Buttons

Our dogs are incredibly smart and can learn so much about the human world, including words and phrases. 
Why Does My Dog Bark at Other Dogs?

Why Does My Dog Bark at Other Dogs?

Whether it’s yaps at your new puppy or woofs at the dog across the street, dogs bark at other dogs for a variety of reasons.

More Dogs & Puppies

How and When to Use Formula to Bottle-Feed a Newborn Puppy

How and When to Use Formula to Bottle-Feed a Newborn Puppy

While a mother’s milk is always the best option, sometimes that’s not possible. Along with a veterinarian’s support, here’s how you can support your newborn puppy’s health and growth with formula if necessary.
Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Once valued as a prized cattle and sheep herder, a Cardigan Welsh corgi is an active companion who bonds well with his family members and is ready for adventure.
COVID-19 Detection Dogs to Sniff NBA Fans Ahead of Miami Heat Games

COVID-19 Detection Dogs to Sniff NBA Fans Ahead of Miami Heat Games

Can My Dog Swim?

Can My Dog Swim?

14 Times Dogs Proved They Will Eat Anything

14 Times Dogs Proved They Will Eat Anything

Why Is My Dog So Itchy?

Why Is My Dog So Itchy?

How to Care for a Deaf Dog

Life with one of these special pups can be so rewarding and will help you become a better communicator, caretaker, and human being.

All Dogs & Puppies

Are Umbilical Hernias in Dogs Something to Worry About?

Are Umbilical Hernias in Dogs Something to Worry About?

Hokkaido

Hokkaido

13 Pairs of Dogs Who Are Double the Adorable Trouble

13 Pairs of Dogs Who Are Double the Adorable Trouble

Why Do Dogs Shake?

Why Do Dogs Shake?

Biewer Terrier

Biewer Terrier

Vet-Recommended Home Remedies for Common Dog Ailments

Vet-Recommended Home Remedies for Common Dog Ailments

Cavapoo

Cavapoo

13 Times Dogs Proved How Lovable They Are—Even When They Weren’t on Their Best Behavior

13 Times Dogs Proved How Lovable They Are—Even When They Weren’t on Their Best Behavior

What Does it Mean When a Dog Has Strong Prey Drive?

What Does it Mean When a Dog Has Strong Prey Drive?

Skin Tags on Dogs: What They Are and What to Do About Them

Skin Tags on Dogs: What They Are and What to Do About Them

Is Broccoli Good for Dogs?

Is Broccoli Good for Dogs?

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

What Does It Mean When a Dog’s Nose Is Dry?

What Does It Mean When a Dog’s Nose Is Dry?

Help! Why Did My Dog’s Black Nose Turn Pink?

Help! Why Did My Dog’s Black Nose Turn Pink?

Can Dogs Eat Mango?

Can Dogs Eat Mango?

How to Train a Deaf Dog

How to Train a Deaf Dog

The Crazy, Heartwarming, Surprising Pets Who’ve Lived in the White House Since the Start

The Crazy, Heartwarming, Surprising Pets Who’ve Lived in the White House Since the Start

Shetland Sheepdog (Sheltie)

Shetland Sheepdog (Sheltie)

These Grooming Tips Could Make Your Dog Insta-Famous

These Grooming Tips Could Make Your Dog Insta-Famous

These Are The Best Prenatal Vitamins for Pregnant Dogs, From Powdered Formulas to Tasty Bite-Size Treats

These Are The Best Prenatal Vitamins for Pregnant Dogs, From Powdered Formulas to Tasty Bite-Size Treats

Keeshond

Keeshond

Ben & Jerry’s Introduces Ice Cream for Dogs: Doggie Desserts

Ben & Jerry’s Introduces Ice Cream for Dogs: Doggie Desserts

No, You Don’t Need a Face Mask for Your Dog

No, You Don’t Need a Face Mask for Your Dog

Do Dogs Need Vitamin C? Which Vitamin C Supplements to Try and When to Use Them

Do Dogs Need Vitamin C? Which Vitamin C Supplements to Try and When to Use Them

13 Dogs Who Don’t Know Their Own Size

13 Dogs Who Don’t Know Their Own Size

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com